MP: Panchayat Secretary Among 2 Killed After Bus Crushes Their XUV, Both Were En Route To CM's Event In Bhopal

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Two people including a panchayat secretary who was going to attend the mahapanchayat organised in Bhopal was killed after his XUV was crushed under an out of control bus in Sehore on Thursday evening.

The XUV was carrying six panchayat secretaries, all heading towards CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s event being held at Lal Parade Ground, of which one secretary including the driver died on the spot, while five others were injured.

Salkanupar outpost in-charge Kamlesh Chauhan said that at 4 pm on Thursday evening, the secretary of Amla municipality of Betul district was going to attend the conference of panchayat secretaries organized at Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal in a car.

Devgaon Gram Panchayat Secretary Died On Spot

Their vehicle was hit by a bus coming from Obaidullaganj side. It is being said that the bus went out of control at the turn near Borigaon under Salkanpur outpost, due to which the rear part of the bus fell on top of the XUV. Due to this, Dinesh Gawde, the car driver and Chindhu Khatarkar, Devgaon gram panchayat secretary of Betul, died on the spot.

Meanwhile, secretary Nathu Bagdre, gram panchayat Parsauda secretary Prakash Sahu, Lalabari gram panchayat secretary Santosh Malviya and other panchayat secretaries including Surendra Pahar, Khushhal Kajde were seriously injured. Of these, three secretaries were referred to Narmadpuram for treatment in 108 vehicles.

Although the bus also overturned on the spot, the people in the bus were not hurt.

Deadly Turn

It is being said that the vehicle in which the victims were riding was in slow speed due to the turn, however the bus coming from the front applied brakes on the turn and overturned on the XUV coming from the other side. Salkanpur police pulled out the driver and other people from the car after much effort as they were completely crushed under the bus.