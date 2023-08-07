Amit Shah To Move Delhi Services Bill In Rajya Sabha Today; AAP & Congress Issue Whip To Its MPs

Union HM Amit Shah presented the Delhi services bill in Lok Sabha on August 3 |

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday (August 7) will move the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 or Delhi Services Bill in the Rajya Sabha. On August 3, the Delhi Services Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha after getting introduced by Home Minister Amit Shah. The contentious bill has seen AAP protesting against it, calling the bill a way to stop Delhi government from functioning independently. However, the bill was passed in the Lok Sabha as the government had more than the required numbers.

AAP rallying for support on ordinance bill

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been rallying up support on the issue of Delhi Services Bill for quite some time now. The party had gone to the extent of indicating it would not be part of INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) parties if the Congress did not declare its support against the bill. After reluctance, Congress agreed it would oppose the bill in the house and did so in the Lok Sabha.

Whip Issued by Congress and AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) issued a three-line whip for all its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House on August 7 and August 8 as the Delhi Services Bill would be introduced in the house.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Congress issued a three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs as well, asking them to be present in the house on August 7.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"All members of Congress Party in Rajya Sabha are requested to kindly remain present in the House from 11 am onwards till the adjournment of the House on Monday, August 7, 2023, without fail and support the party stand," the chief whip said.

AAP vs Centre on Delhi ordinance or control of services bill

In May, the Centre had promulgated the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023. It nullified a Supreme Court judgment that had handed over control of "services" in the NCT administration to the Delhi government, saying that the elected government had the right to take decisions on important matters in the capital. The bill seeks to replace the ordinance on transfers and postings of senior officers in the Delhi government, which the AAP has labelled as an attempt by Centre to thwart the power of Delhi government and control the capital through the LG.