Madhya Prades: Two arrested for using YouTube in illegal trade of pangolin scales

Indore: Not just legitimate businesses, but even illegal trade is now being conducted via online platforms. State Tiger Strike Force arrested two people involved in illegal wildlife trade of pangolin via online streaming platform YouTube in an undercover operation.

The two accused were produced in front of special court in Sagar on Tuesday and then sent to remand.

Officials on the team shared that the duo was involved in illegal trade of wildlife and their essential parts. As per information shared by Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) (Wildlife), the department had received information about some individuals involved in illegal through online platform YouTube.

On June 27, in a joint operation, the Tiger Strike Force, Sagar and local police arrested two accused at Pauhari-Shivpuri Marg (Shivpuri bypass) and one of the accused was found carrying 2.7 kg of pangolin scales.