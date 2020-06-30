Madhya Pradesh: Four of six 'saffron-turned' Scindia supporters likely to be given a ministerial berth

In the biggest turmoil of the Madhya Pradesh government after Jyotiraditya Scindia turned saffron, 22 of his supporterMLA including six ministers had also followed his steps and shifted to BJP. Following the speculations that 10 of the 22 can be given ministerial berths, two of the six ministers who had joined the BJP after resigning from the Congress, have been made ministers in the first expansion of the cabinet.

Six ministers- Tulsi Silavat, Govind Singh Rajput, Prabhuram Chaudhary, Imarti Devi, Pradyuman Singh Tomar and Mahendra Singh Sisodia were among the Scindia supporters ministers who left Congress following Scindia. Of this, Govind Singh Rajput and Tulsi Silavat have been made ministers.

At the same time, the remaining four leaders are set to be made ministers in the possible cabinet expansion on Wednesday. Scindia will also be involved in the cabinet expansion program. He was supposed to reach Bhopal today, but due to postponement of the extension program, his visit has also been postponed.

Along with this, Ranvir Jatav, Aindal Singh Kanshana, Hardeep Singh Dung, Bisahulal Singh and Rajwardhan Singh Dattigaon are also included in the race for the post of minister. However Aindal Singh Kanshana, Hardeep Singh Dung and Bisahulal Singh are not considered to be Scindia supporters.

Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the Congress and joined the BJP in the political events of the month of March and 22 MLAs including his supporting six ministers also resigned from the assembly membership. In these odd circumstances, the then Chief Minister Kamal Nath resigned from his post on March 20 and Shivraj Singh Chauhan was sworn in as Chief Minister on March 23.