Madhya Pradesh: 144 Indians from Ukraine arrive at Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar, Indore

As many as 144 Indians from Ukraine arrived at Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar airport here by an Air India flight under the Vande Bharat Mission, the initiative launched by the central government to bring back Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus-induced travel restrictions.

"Today morning, 144 passengers arrived by Air India flight under Vande Bharat Mission at Indore airport from Ukraine. Twenty-nine passengers were from Indore and they will be sent to institutional quarantine. Besides them, people from other states and districts of Madhya Pradesh also arrived," Dr Amit Malakar, Coronavirus Nodal Officer, Indore, told ANI.

Indore has reported over 4,500 coronavirus cases, including 226 fatalities.