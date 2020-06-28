Bhopal: Bairagarh residents in shock after two brothers found dead

BHOPAL: Panic prevailed in Bairagarh when two brothers were found dead in their house on Sunday morning. The deaths behind locked door went unnoticed for a few days. When on Sunday, the neighbours found the smell emanating from the house unbearable, they informed Bairagarh police.
One body was hanging and the other was lying on ground, when the police entered their flat. The deceased were identified as Dharmesh, 36, and Naresh, 40, residents of Shiv Mandir road. The reason behind their death was not known though the police have launched investigation into the matter.
Police said the younger brother appears to have died first and the elder one committed suicide after him. The time of their death would be ascertained after investigation, said SHO Bairagarh Shivpal Singh Kushwaha. “We received information at about 10 am about the foul smell from the house, which was locked for over 10 days,” he said.
Both the deceased lived in city while their father lives in an old age home in Ajmer. Their sister also lives in Ajmer, he said. They ran a shop in the area. The neighbours told police that Dharmesh was ailing for some time and he might have died of illness. The other brother might have committed suicide after his death, said police. However, there appears to be a difference of at least one day days between the deaths of both the victims.
The death of Dharmesh might have pushed Naresh into depression and he ended his life. It is also likely that he lived with the body for a day and ended his life, as the duration between their deaths is yet to be ascertained. Their sister has been informed and she will arrive here on Monday. “Her statement will help us with the case,” SHO Kushwaha said
