Madhya Pradesh: With over 1000 vacant seats, dozen Ayush colleges head for closure

The corona pandemic has cast its shadow on colleges training students in Ayurveda, homeopathy, unani and naturopathy method of treatment. Very few students have shown interest in these colleges leaving seats vacant in large numbers.

In the last academic session, about 20,000 seats remained vacant in Ayush colleges across India. In Madhya Pradesh, more than 1000 seats remained left vacant. Experts say situation will worsen in 2020-21 academic session. The cost of studying in government Ayush colleges ranges between Rs 2 lakh - Rs 5 lakh and Rs 5 - Rs 15 lakh in private colleges for a degree course.

“About 150 Ayush Colleges across India might shut if response this year remains low,” said Ayush Medical Association spokesperson Dr Rakesh Pandey. There are 715 Ayush colleges in India.