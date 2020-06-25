Maharashtra government bans sale of Patanjali Ayurveda's Coronil

The Maharashtra government has banned the sale of ‘Coronil', manufactured by yoga guru Baba Ramdev’s company, Patanjali Ayurveda. Minister of Home Anil Deshmukh on Thursday warned that the government would take legal action against the company if it tried to advertise sell the drug, as the AYUSH ministry has not yet given its approval.

“An abundant warning to @yogrishiramdev that Maharashtra won't allow sale of spurious medicines,” Deshmukh wrote on Twitter. He further said, the National Institute of Medical Sciences, Jaipur, will determine whether clinical trials of Patanjali Ayurveda’s 'Coronil' were done at all.

Deshmukh reiterated that despite the government's warning, if the company tries to advertise or sell the medicine, an offence will be registered against it.

Welcoming the AYUSH ministry’s move to ban the advertisement of CORONIL, Deshmukh tweeted: “Claims of a cure for Corona without sharing clinical trials, sample size details, registration with authorities can't be acceptable. It’s great that @moayush banned such advt. There can be no compromise with public health & well-being at all. ”

Patanjali Ayurveda has claimed that it has found a cure for coronavirus infection. But within hours of its launch, the AYUSH ministry asked the company to provide details and asked it to stop advertising the product until the issue was examined.

Further, the ministry also asked the company to provide details of the name and composition of the medicine being touted as a cure for coronavirus, information on sites or hospitals where the research study was conducted, the protocols followed apart from details of clearance by the Institutional Ethics Committee clearance and Clinical Trials Registry-India registration, among others.