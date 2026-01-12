MP News: ‘Sankalp Se Samadhan’ Campaign From Today Says Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav

Bhopal News: ‘Sankalp Se Samadhan’ Campaign From Today Says Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government will launch a ‘Sankalp Se Samadhan’ campaign from Monday, giving benefits under various government schemes and services. The campaign will run in four phases till March 31.

Chief minister Mohan Yadav said that the government was committed to good governance and self-rule. To achieve the goal of a developed Madhya Pradesh, a ‘Sankalp Se Samadhan’ campaign would be run in the state from January 12 to March 31, to ensure that eligible citizens received the benefits of central and state government schemes and services.

This campaign, which would begin on Swami Vivekanand’s birth anniversary (Youth Day) would be run in four phases at the gram panchayat, urban local body, and district levels to benefit eligible beneficiaries.

During the campaign, ward-level committees and teams will be formed in Gram Panchayats and urban local bodies for the collection of applications and grievances, each with a designated nodal officer.

The entire process will be managed through the CM Helpline portal.

A primary module will be developed on the portal, providing login facilities for officials and citizens.

The collector, chief executive officer of the district panchayat, municipal commissioner, additional collector and district officials concerned will be present at all camps organized during all phases of the campaign.

The number and location of the camps will be determined at the district level. At least three camps should be organized in each development block, 1 in each Nagar Parishad, two to five in each Nagar Palika and five to 10 in each municipal corporation.