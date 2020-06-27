In MP, Rajendra Suri Co-operative Bank depositors to apprise CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan of their woes by cycling to Bhopal

Kukshi: Locals had deposited their hard earned money with the Rajendra Suri Co-operative Bank Limited, but when they tried withdrawing it from any branch, the employees either denied having any money in the bank or said that the authorities concerned were absent. To tell the state of these depositors to the Chief Minister, a cycle march is scheduled in July from Kukshi to Bhopal.

Social worker Someshwar Patidar of Janadesh Sarkar organisation said that the depositors had kept their money for various purposes like marriage of their pupil or for emergencies. These people are rightful heir of their own deposited amount. No bank employee gave a satisfactory answer when asked about the deposited amount. Bank director had promised that the money shall be returned to depositors by December 2019, but the employees were nowhere to be found. The matter was reported to the police, but in vain.

Patidar said that had the depositors received their savings, it would have helped them sustain their livelihood during the lockdown. He appealed to the administration and police to look into the matter. He said that as the government has opened its gates and is providing financial assistance to the needy, the depositors must also receive the money that was their own.

Patidar will be marching on cycle from MaaGayatri Temple, Kukshi to Bhopal and will pass through all branches of the Rajendra Suri Co-operative Bank Limited. He said that if he does not receive a satisfactory answer from the state government, he will reach out to the Prime Minister.