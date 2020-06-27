Madhya Pradesh: Ex-BJP MLA Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat blasts Kailash Vijayvargiya, calls him 'harmful' for the party

Indore: Former BJP MLA from Badnawar, Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat has blasted BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and accused him of being 'harmful' for the party. Shekhawat is seen making a series of allegations against Vijayvargiya in what appears to be a video of an interview that has gone viral in the social media on Saturday.

Kailash wants to remove CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

“Kailash Vijayvargiya is taking BJP in the wrong direction and some people tell me that Kailash wants to remove CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to become the CM”, said Shekhawat.

Tai-Bhai wants to rule Indore

He further said, “Tai (Sumitra Mahajan) and Bhai (Kailash) want to keep Indore under their grip so they 'kicked' Usha Thakur to Mhow constituency and 'kicked' me to Badnawar. He did all this to introduce his son Akash in politics and therefore he made other Indore politicians leave Indore."

Elements like Akash must be removed

Commenting on the incident in which Akash Vijayvargiya attacked an IMC officer with a bat, Shekhawat said, “Narendra Modi himself said that such elements should be removed from BJP. They will harm the party.”