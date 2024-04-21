Lok Sabha Elections 2024: CM Warns Of Clever Oppn Tactics, Rallies BJP Support In Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): In a scorching Saturday afternoon rally in Mandsaur, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav issued a stern warning to party workers, emphasising the need for unwavering focus amidst a politically charged atmosphere. Addressing a public meeting in support of the BJP candidate Sudhir Gupta at Gandhi Square, CM Yadav urged the party faithful to remain vigilant against the wiles of the opposition.

Yadav took the opportunity to criticise the Congress, accusing them of empty promises and ineffectiveness in governance. He particularly singled out Rahul Gandhi, stating that the Congress leader's tenure has brought losses to the party, rather than accomplishments. Yadav predicted a bleak future for Congress, asserting that they would face significant setbacks even in strongholds like Kerala's Wayanad.

Highlighting the BJP's achievements, CM Yadav underscored the significance of the government's efforts in ensuring the distribution of Chambal river water to districts, villages, and cities in the parliamentary constituency. He lauded the completion of ambitious irrigation schemes that would benefit thousands of villages.

Amidst the political rhetoric, Yadav rallied support for BJP candidate Sudhir Gupta, urging party workers to mobilise across all sections of society, including farmers, women, youth, and tribals. He cautioned against complacency, warning that the opposition, particularly Congress, is adept at spreading illusions.

The public meeting was attended by top BJP leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, Cabinet Minister Vishwas Sarang, and Rajya Sabha MP Banshilal Gurjar, among others. After the gathering, CM Yadav led a spirited road show, traversing main roads and engaging with citizens to garner support for the party. The rally witnessed a colourful display of support, with rural women dressed in lotus-print sarees, symbolising solidarity with the BJP.

Additionally, BJP's saffron sarees, provided by party workers, made their debut, further accentuating the party's presence in the region. Despite the intense heat and the gathering taking place in the afternoon, the expected crowd turnout fell short, attributed to the weather conditions. However, the BJP claimed a presence of 15,000 supporters. Security arrangements were tightened in Mandsaur, with heavy police deployment and reserved forces engaged to ensure peace and order during the event. The SP and the CSP personally led the security arrangements, underscoring the importance of the political gathering.

Yadav rebukes RaGa's claims

"Neither your grandmother nor your father did remove poverty, what will you do now?" Khandwa: Speaking to a crowd at Khandwa on Saturday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav boldly declared, "No power in the world can stop us from blooming lotus in the country." His statement resonated with confidence, emphasising India's trajectory under Prime Minister Modi's leadership and global recognition of his statesmanship. Yadav didn't mind words, aiming for the Congress and the Gandhi family legacy. He questioned their track record, highlighting their long history in governance without substantial poverty alleviation. "Your father did not remove poverty, neither did your grandmother.

The entire family is done, what will you do now? How long will you lie?" Yadav challenged. Accompanied by BJP's declared Lok Sabha candidate Dnyaneshwar Patil, Yadav filed his nomination before the general meeting. Following the formalities, a spirited roadshow ensued, traversing through Khandwa's streets amidst enthusiastic crowds. Tribal dances and cultural performances adorned the event, showcasing the vibrant spirit of the region. The spectacle underscored the fervent support for Yadav and the BJP, setting the tone for an intense electoral contest in the region. As the political landscape heats up, Yadav's resolute stance echoes the party's determination to secure victory and continue its governance agenda.

Major blow to Cong in Khandwa

Corporator among numerous senior leaders & workers join BJP Khandwa: Congress faced a significant setback in Khandwa as Neelkanth ward corporator Jyoti Verma, alongside numerous senior leaders and workers, announced their departure from the party to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The move, which took place on Saturday, saw Chief Minister Mohan Yadav himself don the BJP colours, symbolising a seismic shift in political allegiance. Verma, a prominent figure in the largest ward of Khandwa city, expressed optimism about the transition, asserting their commitment to bring Ram (symbolic of righteousness) to Delhi under the BJP banner. Their confidence in securing a resounding victory for the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections resonated among supporters. The exodus from Congress to BJP underscores a growing disillusionment among the populace with the former.

According to Verma and others, the decision to switch sides stemmed from feeling unheard and stifled within the Congress ranks. By joining the ruling party, they aim to bolster the BJP and Prime Minister Modi's leadership, foreseeing a transformative impact in both local and national politics. The mass defection not only amplifies BJP's strength but also highlights the waning influence of Congress in the region, signalling a broader trend of political realignment in Madhya Pradesh. As the dust settles, the spotlight shifts to the impending electoral landscape, where the BJP seeks to capitalise on this newfound momentum to chart a historic course in Khandwa and beyond.