Indore: Another Deadline Missed, Dist Hosp Remains Under Construction

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Another deadline has passed, but construction of District Hospital building continues. The hospital is under construction for the last four years jumping one deadline after another. The current deadline that too was jumped was fixed by health commissioner Sudam Khade around two months back.

Senior health officials along with additional chief secretary Mohammad Suleiman had inspected the facility and asked the contractor to get the construction work done on the ground and first floors of the five-storey building within two months. “We have asked the contractor to get the construction work completed in two months and asked officials to start two floors i.e. ground and first floor,”Khade had said.

Madhya Pradesh Public Health Service Corporation Limited (MPPHSCL) MD Dr Pankaj Jain had also directed changes in some design and planning of the hospital but to no avail. The officials had claimed that all facilities were integrated and enhanced for the 300-bed hospital.

Currently, only gynaecology and obstetrics department is operational on the ground floor of the under-construction building. With the new building, facility of MRI and CT scan would also be made available as machine had already been sanctioned. The construction of the building is underway since February 2019. The old building of the hospital was dismantled in 2018.

Meanwhile, Civil Surgeon Dr GL Sodhi said that they werecontinuously pushing the contractor to get the construction completed. “We are planning to get the ground floor and first floor started in the first phase,’ Sodhi added.