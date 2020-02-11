Indore’s school tops MP with best Budget Private School

Indore: Indore, the education hub, not only has some of the best schools of the country, but also stands at par with tier-1 cities in terms of providing quality education in budget schools with reasonable fee structures. In India Budget School Rankings Survey 2020 conducted by Education World, Indore’s school Prerna Bal Niketan Higher Secondary School, Rau, tops the state ranking and stands at 16th rank in the country.
Budget Private Schools (BPS) are low-priced affordable primary-secondary schools which offer affordable education to low-income households.
Not far from Indore is Bhandari Public School, Khandwa, which bagged second rank in the survey. A little further ahead, Patel Public School, Alirajpur, also stands second in the budget school rankings.
St. Joseph’s Convent Sr Sec Girls School, Idgah Hills, Bhopal grabbed the third spot in the state. The schools were ranked on the following 11 parameters:
• Competence of faculty
• Teacher welfare & development
• Academic reputation
• Co-curricular education
• Sports education
• Life skills education
• Individual attention to students
• Leadership/management quality
• Safety & hygiene
• Infrastructure provision
• Value for money
Survey covered…
A specially constituted sample database of 2,458 respondents, comprising 2,115 parents with children in BPS and 343 BPS principals and teachers were interviewed by over 50 field staff to rate 300 BPS in 143 cities and towns countrywide.
These schools were rated on parameters of school excellence.
“As per our estimate there are about 4,00,000 BPC with a staggering aggregate enrolment of around 60 million children. These schools are rendering valuable public service by providing an affordable alternative school education at all price points,” survey head Dilip Thakore said.
Education World is India’s premier analysis association covering on the entire education spectrum from kindergarten to PhD. Promoted in 1999 with the mission to build the pressure of public opinion to make education the no.1 item on the national agenda.
Top three budget private schools of the country
1. Muni International School, Delhi
2. MukarramJah school, Hyderabad
3. St. Mary’s High School, Kalyan, Mumbai
4. Nagarjuna High School, Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh
5. SR Capital Public School, Naveen Shahdara, Delhi & Sukhpal Senior Secondary School, Ugala, Haryana
Top 10 budget private schools of Madhya Pradesh
Rank School
1 Prerna Bal NiketanHr Sec School, Rau, Indore
2 Bhandari Public School , Khandwa
2 Patel Public School, Alirajpur
3 St. Joseph’s Convent Sr Sec Girls School, Idgah Hills, Bhopal
4 Disha Deep Public Hr Sec School, Khajuri Sadak, Bhopal
5 Parakh Public School, Sanwer
6 Yash Public Sr Sec School, Nagda
7 Gaurav Vaibhav Hr Sec School, Indore
8 Nine Angels Academy, Indore
9 Brigadier Trivedi Memorial Hr Sec School, Bhopal
10 Mispa Mission Hr Sec School, Sihora
Indore’s top 3
1. Prerna Bal Niketan Hr Sec School, Rau
2. Gaurav Vaibhav Hr Sec School
3. Nine Angels Academy
Bhopal’s top 3
1. St Joseph Convent Sr Sec Girls School, Idgah Hills
2. Disha Deep Public Hr Sec School, Khajuri Sadak
3. Brigadier Trivedi Memorial Higher Secondary School
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)