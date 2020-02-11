Indore’s school tops MP with best Budget Private School

Indore: Indore, the education hub, not only has some of the best schools of the country, but also stands at par with tier-1 cities in terms of providing quality education in budget schools with reasonable fee structures. In India Budget School Rankings Survey 2020 conducted by Education World, Indore’s school Prerna Bal Niketan Higher Secondary School, Rau, tops the state ranking and stands at 16th rank in the country.

Budget Private Schools (BPS) are low-priced affordable primary-secondary schools which offer affordable education to low-income households.

Not far from Indore is Bhandari Public School, Khandwa, which bagged second rank in the survey. A little further ahead, Patel Public School, Alirajpur, also stands second in the budget school rankings.