Exam Tips: Avoid stress, social media and be focused, says expert

Chemistry is the study of matter, its properties, how and why substances combine or separate to form other substances and how substances interact with energy. Though most students understand basics and applications, they fail to score well in examination. Chemistry teacher Suresh Mali gave following tips on managing time and scoring well in the examination.

Basics of preparing for an exam

1. Make a realistic time table for preparation of examination.

2. Prepare time table in which you allot more time on your weaker topics

3. Attend all pre board exams, which will give you rough idea of paper pattern and your preparation for annual exam

4. Avoid stress, meditate daily for some time

5. Take adequate rest

6. Avoid spending too much time on social media

7. Attempt those questions first about which you are confident

8. Don’t leave any question blank, at least write something related to question asked

9. Don’t do overwrite, writing should be neat