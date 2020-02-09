Exam Tips: Avoid stress, social media and be focused, says expert

Chemistry is the study of matter, its properties, how and why substances combine or separate to form other substances and how substances interact with energy. Though most students understand basics and applications, they fail to score well in examination. Chemistry teacher Suresh Mali gave following tips on managing time and scoring well in the examination.
Basics of preparing for an exam
1. Make a realistic time table for preparation of examination.
2. Prepare time table in which you allot more time on your weaker topics
3. Attend all pre board exams, which will give you rough idea of paper pattern and your preparation for annual exam
4. Avoid stress, meditate daily for some time
5. Take adequate rest
6. Avoid spending too much time on social media
7. Attempt those questions first about which you are confident
8. Don’t leave any question blank, at least write something related to question asked
9. Don’t do overwrite, writing should be neat
Chapter-wise important topics
1. Solutions: Rault’s law, colligative properties, abnormal moler mass, Van’t haff facter
2. Electrochemistry: Kohlrausch’s law, Nerst equation, SHE, corrosion, fuel cell
3. Chemical kinetics: Molecularity and order of reaction, order of reaction and hail life with derivation, activation energy and Arrhenius equation
4. Surface chemistry: Physiosorbtion and chemosorbtion, short notes on types of colloids, tyndal effect, emulsions
5. General principles and process of isolation of elements: Calcinations and roasting, extraction of Fe, Zn & Al
6. P-block elements: Ostwald & contact process, oxoacids of 16th and 17th groups, structures of xenon compounds
7. d & f block elements: Potassium permagnate and potassium dichromate, lanthanoid and actinoid contraction
8. Coordination compounds: IUPAC nomenclature, isomerism, splitting of d orbitals
9. Haloalkanes and haloarenes: All naming reactions, electrophilic reaction, short note on DDT & chloroform
10. Alcohols phenols and ethers: All naming reactions, electrophilic substitution reaction, methanol and ethanol
11. Aldehydes, ketones and carboxylic acids: All naming reactions, electrophilic substitution reaction, aldol reaction
12. Organic compounds containing nitrogen: Bacisity of amines and diazonium salt
13. Biomolecules: Essential and non essential amino acids, denaturation of proteins, vitamins & deficiency dieses, DNA & RNA
14. Polymers: Monomers of all polymers, Bakelite, biodegradable and non biodegradable polymers
15. Chemistry in everyday life: Short notes on tranquilisers, antibiotics, antacids, antihistamines, cleansing action of soap and detergents
To-do list on examination day
* Keep your belongings at one place
* Get up early in the morning and mediate for at least 15-20 minutes
* Recall important points
* Stop reading 30 minutes before leaving for exam
* Reach 15-20 minutes before at exam centre
* Do not discuss subject related topics with friends. Be stress-free
* In allotted 15 minutes, read carefully and underline difficult one.
* Use old pen so that you can write fast
* Do not discuss question paper after examination in group as it may demoralise you
