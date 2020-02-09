Indore: Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Governor Lalji Tandon inauguate Hunar Haat

Indore: An eight-day fair, Hunar Haat, was inaugurated by Governor Lalji Tandon and union minority affairs minister Mukhthar Abbas Naqvi at Vijay Nagar ground on Sunday. It is organised by union minority affairs ministry. About 250 master artisans, craftsmen and culinary experts from across the country are participating. About 125 stalls have been set up. Food stalls serving signature dishes of different states have also been set up. It is the 19th Hunar Haat of ministry, through which three lakh needy artisans, craftsmen and culinary were employed, an official release stated.
Centre should work to promote craftsmen: Governor Lalji Tandon
At the programme, Governor Lalji Tandon said Indian craftsmen and their art is waning. By adopting technique of Indian craftsmen, the foreigners have developed machines for doing similar work. “As machines work faster, the value of handicrafts has decreased. I want union government to bring schemes for craftsmen,” he added.
