AAP trying to hijack Delhi elections through violence: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

"The situation is such that AAP is telling the thieves to steal and at the same time it tells the people to stay awake. It is extremely unfortunate how AAP is trying to hijack the elections through violence and communal disharmony. It is trying to put a curtain on its failures," Naqvi told ANI.

Naqvi further took a jibe at Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for attacking the centre on the issue of unemployment during their public rallies.

"The problem is that these people have now themselves become jobless so they are unable to see the initiatives taken by this government. Both siblings are roaming around to save their existence," said Naqvi.