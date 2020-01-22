'There is a positive environment': Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi interacts with locals in Lal Chowk at Srinagar

Srinagar: Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi met and interacted with the locals at Lal Chowk here on Wednesday, as part of the central government's outreach programme in the region post-abrogation of Article 370 in August last year.

Amid tight security, Naqvi made his way to a market where he greeted and interacted with the people there.

"There is a positive environment (in the region). We are spreading positivity among other people by communicating with them. We are working to create a strong environment of change," he told reporters here.