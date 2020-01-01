Indore: CBSE schools to become Anger-Free Zones

Indore: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued notice to make all its affiliated schools as Anger- Free Zones. The initiative has been taken to boost mental fitness under Centre’s Fit India programme.

Though school heads have appreciated the move, are planning to train teachers and discuss it upcoming Sahodaya meeting, some parents have raised questions.

Parents’ worry

“Children lack discipline. If teachers will not be allowed to get angry, how children will be disciplined? I am worried what will happen to children in future?” Rakhi Sharma said.

Another parent Laxmi Hinduja said she wonders how teachers will manage students in school while showing no signs of anger. “Imagine a child misbehaving and a teacher urging him to listen to her without being angry. It sounds unrealistic,” she said.

Some parents have appreciated the move. Parent Shawez Sheikh said, “I am glad that my little one will not complain about the teacher scaring her and will enjoy learning.”

Teacher’s take

“To ensure that we always smile and don’t show anger will be tedious. There are about 35 students in every class. Some students are sensitive, others are extremely mischievous while some are even violent. In a situation where we cannot even maintain silence in the class, it is less likely to ensure that students are learning,” a group of teachers said requesting anonymity.

School principal says…

“Education means to master thoughts, mind and behaviour. The best way to educate a child is by setting an example. This has to start with school principals becoming positive, so that we can pass it on to teachers and students. Indian education has always been about controlling oneself. We were stuck in the British system of education, wherein school heads act like jailers to control students. I am glad we are coming out of this. Parents have complained but I tell them that a child is God’s blessings and should be dealt accordingly.”

Reena Khurana, chairperson, Indore Sahodaya Complex of CBSE schools

Benefits of Anger-Free Zones, according to CBSE

• Making schools Anger-Free Zones will eradicate emotions like fear, disrespect, humiliation and hurt, which are by-products of anger.

• This change in the school environment will help children to become mentally active and emotionally wealthy. They will go back home more charged and happy and will want to return to schools the next day.

• Children are harbingers of change. They will pass on to parents what they learn in school. Imagine children going home and telling their parents, “You are not allowed to be angry.”