WATCH: Indore's Nehru Park Gets Toy Train Back After 10 Years, Excited Children Queue Up For Ride

Indore's Nehru Park Gets Its Toy Train Back After 10 Years | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore’s Nehru Park is all set to get its toy train back after a gap of 10 years. The trial-run of the train was held on Thursday evening which drew a lot of children for a short ride.

The engine and coaches of the train have been brought to Indore from Bhilwara in Rajasthan and unloaded on the tracks laid in Nehru Park. Indore Smart City Company had given a contract for the train parts to a company in Rajasthan.

According to the officials, the toy train will start operating in Nehru Park within a week.

Notably, the toy train had stopped its operations in 2013, due to technical flaws.

Taking a decision on this, the Indore Municipal Corporation started work in collaboration with Indore Smart City Company to restart the children's train, which has now been completed.