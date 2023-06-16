Indore: DCP Dharmendra Bhadoria Removed Following ADG-Level Probe Into Lathi Charge At Bajrang Dal Members

Bajrand Dal workers create ruckus at Indore's Palasia Road on Thursday night |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The state government ordered removal of DCP Dharmendra Bhadoria following lathi-charge at protesting Bajrang Dal members at Palasia road, on Friday.

He was transferred as commandant of Rustamji Armed Police Training College in Indore.

A few hours ago, TI of Palasia Sanjay Singh Bais was also attached to the police lines.

Notably, members of Bajrang Dal created ruckus at Palsia road on Thursday night, protesting 'false' FIR against one of their members.

"Bajrang Dal activists gathered and suddenly protested by blocking roads without giving any information and without permission. They also pelted stones at the police. The police had to use force to remove them during which five police personnel were injured," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Indore Rajesh Raghvanshi said.

On Friday morning, Home Minister Narottam Mishra ordered the ADG-level probe in the matter.

#WATCH | Indore, MP: Police lathi-charged at the Bajrang Dal & VHP workers protesting against the Indore Police due to the criminal cases filed against a worker of the Hindu organisation last night.



"Some people had blocked the road and also pelted stones at police. Police used… pic.twitter.com/ZPgZfaKABx — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 16, 2023