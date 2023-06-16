 Indore: DCP Dharmendra Bhadoria Removed Following ADG-Level Probe Into Lathi Charge At Bajrang Dal Members
Indore: DCP Dharmendra Bhadoria Removed Following ADG-Level Probe Into Lathi Charge At Bajrang Dal Members

A few hours ago, TI of Palasia Sanjay Singh Bais was also attached to the police lines.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 16, 2023, 05:49 PM IST
article-image
Bajrand Dal workers create ruckus at Indore's Palasia Road on Thursday night |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The state government ordered removal of DCP Dharmendra Bhadoria following lathi-charge at protesting Bajrang Dal members at Palasia road, on Friday.

He was transferred as commandant of Rustamji Armed Police Training College in Indore.

Notably, members of Bajrang Dal created ruckus at Palsia road on Thursday night, protesting 'false' FIR against one of their members.

"Bajrang Dal activists gathered and suddenly protested by blocking roads without giving any information and without permission. They also pelted stones at the police. The police had to use force to remove them during which five police personnel were injured," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Indore Rajesh Raghvanshi said.

On Friday morning, Home Minister Narottam Mishra ordered the ADG-level probe in the matter.

