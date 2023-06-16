Indore: DAVV Calls Out NTA For 'Arbitrary' Allotment Of CUET Exam Centres, Tweets To PM Modi

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a strong move, the state-run Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya took to Twitter to raise the concern regarding National Testing Agency's (NTA) 'arbitrary' allotment of exam centres to CUET applicants on Friday.

Over 3000 CUET applicants from Indore have been allotted exam centres in faraway cities of Rajasthan and Cyclone Biparjoy-hit Gujarat.

Free Press has also reported about the issue on today's (June 16) edition.

Thousands of students in Indore are alloted CUET PG test centres, 800 to 1000 kms away in Rajkot, Surat, Mehsana, Ahmedabad by NTA, just 24 to 36 hours before the exam. How would they manage their reservations. Absolutely inhume and ethically wrong @DG_NTA @mamidala90 @PMOIndia — Kanhaiya Ahuja (@KanhaiyaAhuja1) June 16, 2023

Describing NTA’s move absolutely "inhumane and unethical", DAVV admission coordinator Prof Kanhaiya Ahuja tweeted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar and DG NTA Subodh Kumar Singh about it.

“Thousands of students in Indore are allotted CUET PG test centers, 800 to 1000 kms away in Rajkot, Surat, Mehsana and Ahmedabad by NTA, just 24 to 36 hours before the exam. How would they manage their reservations. Absolutely inhumane and ethically wrong,” the tweet reads.

Around 3,000 local students, who had registered for common university entrance test (CUET) for admission in postgraduate courses offered by all the central and many state universities including Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, will have to travel to states like Gujarat and Rajasthan to write an exam on June 17.

Trains are full, flights are beyond reach and direct buses for many exam cities are unavailable, leaving students with options of taxis and private vehicles.

Plus, the journey by road will be exhausting and students will also have to bear hotel expenses for appearing in CUET-PG in other cities.

Thousands of local students woke up to these shocks on Thursday morning when National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts CUET, released admit cards and city information slips, two days ahead of the exam, scheduled on June 17.

They were allotted exam centres in Rajkot, Surat, Ahmedabad, Mehsana, Kota, Jaipur etc even when these cities were not in their preference list.

Taken completely aback, many students rushed to the DAVV seeking help for change in exam city, some logged onto the Indian railway website to check the availability of reservations in trains, while many others dropped their plan for appearing in the entrance exam.

“I have been allotted an exam centre in a city located in Gujarat which is 600 km from Indore. I have requested DAVV to talk to NTA and get the centre allotted that is nearest from my hometown,” said candidate Kashi Parihar.

Another candidate Ishu Sharma, “I came to know about my centre three days before the exam. The major issue is that I have been allotted Kota as the centre even though it was not in the list of cities I chose as my preference. It is very difficult to book tickets, travel, and then to appear for the exam at a place which is unknown to me at such a short notice. DAVV is my priority, however, due to this goof-up I am forced to not appear for the exam."