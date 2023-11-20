Indore's 'Nav Rakshak' Is World's First AI Drone To Rescue Drowning Boats, People; To Be Deployed In Goa Beaches

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a remarkable innovation, World’s first artificial intelligence (AI) drone named ‘Nav Rakshak’ has been created by an Indore-based startup, Pisarv Technologies. The drown detects people drowning in water and raises alarm and provides them life-saving assistance.

The drone is to be deployed across all 52 beaches in Goa, river ghats in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and potentially in Madhya Pradesh after the formation of a new government post-elections. The presentation of this innovative drone is also on the agenda for discussions in Madhya Pradesh.

'Nav Rakshak,' the drone claims to be the world's first AI-enabled drone. Unlike conventional drones, it comes equipped with an onboard computer that flies along. The drone is designed to effortlessly detect individuals drowning in seas, rivers, ponds, and other water bodies. In case of a person drowning, the drone automatically raises an alarm at the base station.

Drone drops a life-saving jacket

Apart from detection, the drone is equipped to drop a life-saving jacket directly above the person in distress. This feature allows the individual to comfortably float in the water for nearly an hour, ensuring their safety until rescue efforts are deployed. The founders and Chief Technical Officer, Abhishek Mishra, and Chief People Officer, Roshni Shukla (Mishra), assert that 'Nav Rakshak' stands as a significant leap in water safety technology, revolutionizing the way drownings are identified and addressed.

Roshni Shukla, shared that the idea for this drone stemmed from a news report showcasing a boat overturning in a river in Uttar Pradesh a few months ago. Witnessing the successful rescue of passengers at that time sparked the idea of creating a drone capable of such life-saving interventions.

Further studies revealed the alarming statistic of 40,000 annual drowning-related deaths in the country, prompting the decision to develop the drone. Abhishek Mishra, the company's CTO, emphasized the drone's utility in coastal areas and riverbanks, and discussions are underway for its implementation in Goa's 52 beaches, coastal areas in Gujarat, and ghats in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The company's COO, Durgesh Shukla, and Director Alok Vani highlighted that the Indian Navy's Koraput (Odisha) has already placed orders for 'Nav Rakshak,' further solidifying the drone's impact on water safety. The Indian Navy is already using the company's previous surveillance drone, 'Garud,' in surveillance zones. The installation of 'Nav Rakshak' in Koraput is scheduled for December 1.

