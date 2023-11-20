 MP: Man Jumps Into River With 3 Children; 2 Sons Die In Khargone
Shahzad, who became a father again to a baby girl a week ago, reportedly attempted this extreme step due to ongoing family disputes.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 20, 2023, 12:29 PM IST
Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Frustrated over daily family quarrels, a father, along with his two sons and a daughter jumped in a dam built at Toran River in Khargone on Sunday. Locals rushed were resuce and were able to save the man and his daughter, however, both the sons had died.

According to information, Shahzad, a resident of Sanjay Nagar Bilal Masjid, left his home with his three children, Faizal (7), Suhana (8), and Arhaan (4), around 4 PM. At approximately 5 PM, family members received the news that he had jumped into the Toran River located at Kunda river with his children.

Shahzad became a dad again to a baby girl last week

Local residents managed to rescue Shahzad and Suhana, but sadly, Arhaan and Faizal drowned. The bodies of the two children are currently undergoing post-mortem examinations, while the police are conducting an investigation into the incident.

Shahzad, who became a father again to a baby girl a week ago, reportedly attempted this extreme step due to ongoing family disputes.

Additional Superintendent of Police Tarunendra Singh Baghel stated that further investigations into the case are underway to understand the circumstances leading to this devastating incident.

