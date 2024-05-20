MP: Tragic Swimming Pool Stunt Claims Young Man's Life In Ratlam (WATCH)

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic incident at the Dolphin swimming pool in Ratlam led to the death of 18-year-old Aniket Tiwari.

The young man lost his life after being struck during a stunt performed by another youth, causing him to fall unconscious into the pool. The incident, captured on CCTV, has highlighted severe negligence on the part of the lifeguard and has raised concerns about safety measures at the facility.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The CCTV footage shows the chilling moment when another young man's knee struck Aniket's face as he performed a stunt, causing Aniket to fall into the pool and lose consciousness. Despite the presence of several bystanders, no immediate action was taken to rescue him. The lifeguards at the scene responded too late, resulting in Aniket's tragic death by drowning.

This marks the second fatal incident at the Dolphin swimming pool, which continued to operate despite previous warnings. Following the incident, the pool has been sealed by the police, and an investigation is underway.

The authorities have taken swift action to close the pool and are now focusing on determining the exact circumstances and responsibilities leading to this preventable tragedy. The incident has raised urgent questions about the enforcement of safety protocols and the accountability of those managing public recreational facilities.