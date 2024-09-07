Indore's Famous Khadey Ganesha Decked Up With Petals Of Fresh Roses Daily; Youths Come Here To Seek Their Dream Life Partner

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As the city prepares to welcome the much-anticipated Ganesh Chaturthi festival, a time marked by devotion and joy, Free Press set out to explore some of the most revered Ganesh temples in the city.

Among the many spiritual sites, one in particular stands as a symbol of historical and cultural significance the Khadey Ganesh Temple, located in Raoji Bazar, Juni Indore, one of the city's oldest areas. With roots tracing back more than 300 years, this temple offers a unique glimpse into the past as it was established during the pre-Holkar era by Rao Raja Nandlal Mandloi between the 1600s and 1700s. It is also the only temple in the city that houses a 5-foot-tall standing idol of Lord Ganesh, an image rarely seen in traditional Ganesh temples. This Ganesh temple was established by Rao Raja Chhatra Karan during his reign. The temple not only reflects the devotion of generations but also stands as an architectural and cultural treasure of Indoreís heritage.

'Malwa ke Raja' adorned with petals of fresh roses daily

The temple once was famous by the name Malwa ke Raja. Tushar Puranik, the priest of Khadey Ganesha Temple, explained the idol's spiritual significance, as a Siddhi Vinayak idol, with its trunk gracefully curled to the right. Every Wednesday the idol is adorned with petals of around 250 fresh roses, sourced from across India from Pune to Surat, Delhi to Bangalore. Each petal is carefully arranged on the idol, which is first covered with kumkum, allowing the delicate petals to stick.

According to the priest, the decoration takes five to six hours, which he does himself. He introduced this new decorative method during the pandemic, using lotus petals and sometimes leaves to create intricate, visually stunning arrangements. Kushagra Virendra Puranik, another temple priest spoke of his familyís long history of serving the temple. For centuries, his ancestors have maintained these sacred practices, continuing the legacy of faith and devotion. A unique offering made at the temple is the prashad of jaggery and coconut. This custom dates back to the days when elephants roamed the temple premises, and sugarcane, a favourite treat for the elephants, was often offered to Lord Ganesh. An elephant named Sarju, who passed away around 40 years ago, once lived in the temple premises continuing the tradition of the temple's close association with elephants.

For your dream partner...

The Khadey Ganesh Temple is also known for a specific ritual devotees seeking a life partner visit the temple and offer a garland (Mala) of turmeric to Lord Ganesh for five consecutive Wednesdays. This practice is steeped in belief and draws many visitors, both young men and women in search of blessings for marriage. Generations of devotees have come to this temple, many following in the footsteps of their ancestors, forming an eternal bond with Lord Ganesh. As the city buzzes with the excitement of the festival, this temple remains a sacred space where history, devotion, and faith continue to thrive.