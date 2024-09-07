 Indore: Harassed For ₹ 7k Debt, Man Consumes Acid; Class 9 Student Hangs Self In Aerodrome
The family members alleged that the moneylender had already seized Kamal's two-wheeler and frequently harassed him regarding the money.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 07, 2024, 02:16 PM IST
Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 15-year-old boy committed suicide by hanging himself at his place under Aerodrome police station limits. The reason behind his extreme decision could not be established, as no note was recovered.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as the Bantu son of Sheru Gehlod, a resident of Nagin Nagar. His uncle Bheru said that Bantu was a student of class 9. He was alone at home when he took the drastic step. His father is a driver and had gone for work. His mother had gone out for bank KYC formalities. When she returned home, she found the door locked. She called neighbours and managed to break the door, only to find her son hanging.

Man kills self over Rs 7000 debt

A man allegedly consumed an acidic substance and ended his life after facing continuous harassment from a moneylender. The incident occurred on August 4 under the Bhanwarkuan police station area, and the deceased succumbed on Friday during the course of treatment at MY hospital.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Kamal Mandloi, a resident of Nanak Nagar.

His family members said that he had borrowed ₹7,000 from a money lender. They alleged that the moneylender had already seized Kamal's two-wheeler and frequently harassed him regarding the money. The money lender Jitendra, along with an accomplice, even assaulted Kamal a few days ago, leading him to commit suicide.

The family members alleged that he had paid him the money with interest, but Jitendra continued to demand more money. Kamal worked as a tile layer and had five children. 

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helpline

