 Indore: Constable Saves Passenger’s Life Trapped Under Moving Train
In trying to board a moving train the man slipped under the train and his leg had to be amputated.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 07, 2024, 12:33 AM IST
Government Railway Police (GRP) constable’s quick action saved the life of a passenger | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A Government Railway Police (GRP) constable’s quick action saved the life of a passenger who slipped while trying to board a moving train.

The incident occurred on the Indore-Udaipur train when a 34-year-old man named Vikrant Dwivedi, a resident of New Gauri Nagar, attempted to board onto the moving train.

His foot slipped and he was trapped under the wheels. The accident took place on Thursday around 5 pm as the train departed from platform number 2 at the city's railway station.

Constable Chetan Narwale, who was stationed on duty, immediately signaled for the train to stop as Vikrant’s leg had stuck under the train’s wheel and moving the train further could have caused the wheel to run over more of his body.

Chetan carefully crawled under the train himself and managed to pull the man, who was unconscious, to safety. Vikrant was rushed to the hospital, where doctors had to amputate his leg but his life was saved thanks to the constable’s timely action.

Cop had saved life of a child in Ratlam

Last year, while stationed in Ratlam, Constable Narwale had saved the life of an orphan child. A 6-year-old boy had his arm amputated after being struck by a train and was lying bleeding on the tracks.

Chetan provided immediate first aid and rushed the child to hospital for further treatment before bringing him to MY Hospital in Indore. 

