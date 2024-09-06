 CCTV Footage: Three Masked Men On Bike Steal Bag Containing ₹8.5 Lakh After Knocking Over Trader's Scooter In Madhya Pradesh
As he was driving his scooter, the three bike-riding robbers hit his vehicle after which he fell into a drain. They then quickly grabbed the bag full of cash placed near his feet and fled away.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 06:31 PM IST
article-image
CCTV Footage: Three Masked Men On Bike Steal Bag Containing ₹8.5 Lakh After Knocking Over Trader's Scooter In Madhya Pradesh | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): In a daring daylight robbery on Friday, three masked men on a bike knocked over a trader's scooter and fled with his bag containing ₹8.5 lakh cash. The incident took place near Parag Oil Mill in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena and was captured on CCTV.

According to information, the victim Rajendra Prasad Gupta is a tobacco dealer who was on his way to deposit the collected money in the bank. As he was driving his scooter, the three bike-riding robbers hit his vehicle after which he fell into a drain. They then quickly grabbed the bag full of cash placed near his feet and fled away.

Gupta tried to chase the robbers but was unsuccessful. The entire scene was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the locality. Video showed the masked men hitting the scooter from behind and stealing the bag. The footage clearly captures the robbers fleeing the scene.

Victim Rajendra Prasad Gupta

Victim Rajendra Prasad Gupta | FP Photo

Upon receiving the information, Superintendent of Police Sameer Saurav and Additional Superintendent of Police Arvind Thakur rushed to the spot. Teams were formed to track down the accused, and an investigation has been launched.

FP Photo

Gupta told the police, "I was going to deposit the money at the bank when three men on a bike hit my scooter, causing me to fall. They took the bag with ₹8.5 lakh and fled. The incident occurred right in front of Parag Oil Mill."

ASP Arvind Thakur, on the matter, said, "The trader reported that the bag contained ₹8.5 lakh. We are investigating the matter, and I am personally overseeing the situation at the scene."

The police are actively searching for the culprits, and further investigation is underway.

