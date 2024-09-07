 Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: More People Opt For Eco-Friendly Ganpati Idols Prepared From Cow Dung In Bhopal
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalGanesh Chaturthi 2024: More People Opt For Eco-Friendly Ganpati Idols Prepared From Cow Dung In Bhopal

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: More People Opt For Eco-Friendly Ganpati Idols Prepared From Cow Dung In Bhopal

Locals said they prefer eco-friendly Lord Ganesha idol every year so that there should be no harm to our nature.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, September 07, 2024, 01:06 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amidst the fervour of Ganesh Chaturthi festival, the markets in Bhopal, the capital city of Madhya Pradesh are seeing high demand of eco-friendly Lord Ganesha idols.

Also, with the aim of spreading awareness of environmental protection and inspiring people towards protecting nature, Lord Ganesha idols prepared from cow dung are being promoted here.

Read Also
Bhopal Food Special: From Thailand's Tab Tim Krob To Britain's Sticky Toffee Pudding , 7 Unique...
article-image

Locals urge all to prefer eco-friendly Ganpati over PoP idols

"I prefer eco-friendly Lord Ganesha idol every year so that there should be no harm to our nature and we can perform its immersion at home as well. This eco-friendly idol is made up from cow dung and it does not pollute water after immersion. The Lord will remain at our home and if we use it in the pot then, a healthy plant is grown. I will request others too that instead of POP (Plaster of Paris) idols use eco-friendly idols made up of cow dung as it is beneficial for us as well as for nature," said Ashwnini Verma, a local from Bhopal who was in the market to buy the idol.

FPJ Shorts
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Ananya Panday Welcomes 'Bappa' At Her Mumbai Home With Chunky Panday & Bhavana Pandey (PHOTOS)
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Ananya Panday Welcomes 'Bappa' At Her Mumbai Home With Chunky Panday & Bhavana Pandey (PHOTOS)
Vision Infra Equipment Solutions IPO: Price Band To Listing; Know Everything About It
Vision Infra Equipment Solutions IPO: Price Band To Listing; Know Everything About It
Mumbai: 1 Killed After 2 Ganesh Mandal Workers Run Over By Speeding BMW In Mulund; Accused Driver Absconding
Mumbai: 1 Killed After 2 Ganesh Mandal Workers Run Over By Speeding BMW In Mulund; Accused Driver Absconding
AIMA MAT 2024 Registration Begins Today; Check Here
AIMA MAT 2024 Registration Begins Today; Check Here
Read Also
Caution For Momo Lovers! Vendor Spotted Kneading Momo Dough With Feet In Jabalpur; Arrested 
article-image

"We have been preparing Ganesha idols using cowdung since 2016 and we have been putting our stall here for the last four years. Now, slowly and gradually we are greeting good responses as people get aware about nature. It doesn't affect water at all. We can also use it as manure for plants. If we immerse it at home then also we can use it as manure for flower pots. It causes no harm to nature," said Hukum Singh Patidar, Member of GauKripa Panchagavya Ayurvedic Sansthan, who was selling idols at the market.

"It contains 90 percent cow dung, about five percent wood bark powder is added for binding and remaining eco-friendly colours are used in it. No harmful chemicals are used in any way in the making of these idols," he added. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Colour-Coded E-Rickshaws To Run In Shifts To Ease Traffic In Gwalior; Check Details

Colour-Coded E-Rickshaws To Run In Shifts To Ease Traffic In Gwalior; Check Details

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: More People Opt For Eco-Friendly Ganpati Idols Prepared From Cow Dung In...

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: More People Opt For Eco-Friendly Ganpati Idols Prepared From Cow Dung In...

4 From Rajasthan Killed, 6 Injured As SUV Carrying Devotees From Bageshwar Dham Rams Into Truck In...

4 From Rajasthan Killed, 6 Injured As SUV Carrying Devotees From Bageshwar Dham Rams Into Truck In...

MP: 2 Coaches Of Indore-Jabalpur Express Train Derail, None Hurt; Visuals Surface

MP: 2 Coaches Of Indore-Jabalpur Express Train Derail, None Hurt; Visuals Surface

Dowry Harassment: Women Reel Under Threats From Husband, In-Laws For Taking Legal Course Against...

Dowry Harassment: Women Reel Under Threats From Husband, In-Laws For Taking Legal Course Against...