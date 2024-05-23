Indore Updates: Woman Hangs Self, Kin Alleges Husband Tortured Her | IANS

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old woman committed suicide by hanging herself at her place in Khajrana police circle on Tuesday. The family members of the woman alleged that her husband physically and mentally tortured her over some domestic dispute. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Urmila, a resident of Khajrana.

The family members of the woman alleged that her husband used to come home in an inebriated condition and beat her. On the day of the incident, he again beat her. She called his brother and told him that her husband was beating her. Later, she hanged herself when her husband had gone outside and her children were playing outside. She had a son and a daughter.

Stray dogs | Representative Image

Three booked for setting dog’s tail afire

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Azad Nagar police registered a case against three miscreants for setting fire to a dog’s tail. The incident occurred at Shiv Darshan Nagar around 7:30 pm on Tuesday. The entire incident was captured in the CCTV footage installed nearby the spot. According to the police, one Priyanshu Jain from NGO People for Animals, lodged a complaint with Azad Nagar police stating that accused Vijay, Arjun and Badal of Shiv Darshan Nagar took a dog and set fire to its tail. The dog was severely injured after the incident and is undergoing treatment. The police registered a case against the three under relevant sections of the IPC and began a probe.

Representational photo |

Young Woman Jumps To Death From Fourth Floor

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old woman jumped to death from the fourth floor of a building in Bhanwarkuan police circle late on Tuesday night. It is said that she had an argument with her parents after which she committed suicide. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Roshni, a resident of Janki Nagar. Her father is a security guard of the building. She had an argument with her parents over something around 11 pm. She went upstairs and jumped from the fourth floor. She was taken to hospital but could not be saved. The police began an investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Representative Image |

Man drowns in Ujjaini while swimming

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 26-year-old man drowned in Ujjaini while swimming with his friends in Khudel police circle on Tuesday. He along with his 10 friends had gone to the picnic spot. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Ravi, a resident of Dewas Naka. He owned a mutton shop. His family members said that he had a problem in his feet and while taking a bath, he might have slipped from the stairs as he sustained head injury. When someone by chance hit his body underneath the water, he was found lying on the floor. He was taken out but could not be saved. The police began a probe to ascertain the reason behind the incident.

Man buried under mud while digging well

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 55-year-old man was buried under mud while digging a well near a temple in Aerodrome police circle on Tuesday night. The incident occurred in Vijay Shree Nagar around 9 pm. According to police, the deceased was identified as Ter Singh, a resident of Arihant Nagar, Gomat Giri. He was a labourer. He was digging a well with other labourers and had dug around 15 feet. He was inside the hole, when suddenly mud slipped and was buried underneath. The police began a probe to ascertain the exact cause of the incident.