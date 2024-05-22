MP: Special Investigation Team Probes RGPV Financial Scam; Number Of Accused May Rise

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of police is recording the statements of people in connection with the financial scam at Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) and in all probability the numbers of accused may increase in coming days.

Meanwhile, the special committee formed by the state government to probe the case separately is still waiting for an expert member from the finance department. One of its members said that since the committee is not at full strength, the meeting is not being convened to chalk out further strategy for investigating the case. "It would be unjust to proceed with the probe as one member still needs to be inducted," said a member of the special committee.

It is learnt that the department of technical education (DTE) is once again pondering over writing to the finance department to provide the expert member so that the committee can initiate its probe. However, sources at (DTE) said that the earlier finance department had refused to provide the member saying that DTE already has an officer of required expertise and it shall go with him.

‘Application on Rajput’s bail in SC’

“The SIT of police has filed an application in Supreme Court to do a hearing during the summer vacation over its application challenging the anticipatory bail application of accused ex registrar of RGPV, RS Rajput. The application has been accepted and is likely to be heard in the coming week,” said a senior police officer monitoring the investigation into the RGPV scam.