Indore: University Grants Commission asks varsities, colleges to appoint 'Gender Champions'

Indore: In order to promote gender equality guaranteed by Article 15 of the Indian Constitution, University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked universities and colleges to appoint students as 'Gender Champions' who will ensure that girl students are treated with dignity and respect.

In a letter addressed to vice chancellors and principals, UGC secretary Rajnish Jain said, “There is a need to change the mode of interaction at all levels- home, school, college, university, workplace, and so on. The Government of India, in order to increase the outreach for creating an environment that fosters equal treatment envisages engagement of Gender Champions in all educational institutions across the country.”

Gender Champions can be both boys and girls above 16 years of age enrolled in educational institutions.

Gender Champions are envisaged as responsible leaders who will facilitate an enabling environment within their schools/colleges/academic institutions where girls are treated with dignity and respect.

The UGC asked educational institutions to ensure swift implementation of the “Guidelines for Gender Champions in Educational institutions” (available on UGC website) in in the best interest of students.

The Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India has come out with a badge for Gender Champion which is available on its website and also on My Gov Portal.

The UGC asked the institutions to fill up the online compliance details of Gender Champions and submit the same at saksham.ugc.ac.in.