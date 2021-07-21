Bhopal: Who taped phones if union government didn’t purchase spyware from Israel, asks Kamal Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid raging controversy over Pegasus spyware, state Congress president Kamal Nath on Wednesday demanded to know as to who taped the phones of high profile people if Government of India didn’t purchase the spyware from Israel.

Talking to newspersons here, Nath said Centre should submit an affidavit in the court that its hands are clean in the Pegasus issue. He said the government of France had already instituted an inquiry into the issue but the government of India is still beating around the bushes.

He said Israel firm, which produced software had already made it clear that it sold the software to only governments of countries, not to the private persons and even the state governments. He asked if union government didn’t purchase the software and the licence, then who were the forces who had taped the phones of the important people of the nation.

“If snooping was done by any other country like China, then the issue becomes more serious and union government should take strict action in the matter”, he added.

He said Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will continue to defend the central government for obvious reasons. He will do it even during the state assembly’s monsoon session.

E-tender scam

The ex-CM Kamal Nath stated that an expert from Bangaluru hired by the economic offences wing (EOW) had found that more than 90 tenders were tampered with during the BJP government regime. “Till now, no action has been taken by Chouhan’s government in connection with the report,” alleged Nath.

On Tuesday, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan alleged that the Congress deliberately raised the issue of Pegasus software ahead of Parliament’s monsoon session.