Indore: Two accused surrender before police in syndicate liquor contractor shooting case

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the latest development, two accused, who were booked by the police for shooting a liquor contractor over an old rivalry, surrendered before police on Wednesday early morning. However, the police claimed that they were arrested from Bhopal Bypass by a police team constituted by the senior officials to arrest the accused.

According to information, accused Chintu Thakur and Satish Bhau were arrested by the police after they surrendered before the police. The accused including Hemu Thakur and others were booked by the police for opening fire on liquor contractor Arjun Thakur during a meeting of syndicate liquor businessmen at their office situated near Satyasai Square on Monday this week. Arjun is undergoing treatment in a city hospital and his condition is stated to be out of danger as the bullet hit near his abdomen.

Vijay Nagar police station incharge Tahjib Kaji said the police arrested accused Chintu and Bhau from Bhopal Bypass Road near Bhopal on Wednesday early morning and were brought to city. They are being questioned about their other accomplices. Further information is being gathered to know the reason behind shooting incident. On Tuesday, Arjun demanded to add names of AK Singh and Pintu Bhatia in the FIR. Police said that the investigation is underway.