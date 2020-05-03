No travel, liquor shops, cinema halls, malls, schools and more in red zones; trading of essentials allowed

Activities including cycle, rickshaws and auto-rickshaws, taxis and cab aggregators, intra-district and inter-district plying of buses, barbershops, spas, and salons, industrial establishments including special economic zones, export-oriented units, industrial estates, and industrial townships in these areas are prohibited.

The industrial activities are permitted in urban areas excluding the municipal corporations within Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Malegaon, Pune, and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporations Movement of individuals and vehicles only for permitted activities will be allowed. For wheeler vehicles will have a maximum of two passengers besides the vehicle driver while for two-wheelers, pillion rider is not allowed.

All malls, market complexes and markets will remain closed in urban areas within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities. However, shops selling essential goods in markets and market complexes are permitted.

All standalone (single) shops, neighbourhood shops and shops in residential complexes are permitted to remain open in urban areas excluding in the municipal corporations within Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Malegaon, Pune, and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporations.

However, they will remain open in rural areas except for malls. However, the state government has clarified that the private offices can function with up to 33% strength as per requirement with the remaining persons working from home in orange and green zones.

Similarly, the government offices in orange and green zones will function with officers of the level of deputy secretary and above to the extent of 100% strength. The remaining staff will attend up to 33% as per requirement.

The construction activities in urban areas which are permitted include only in-situ construction where workers are available on site and no workers are required to be brought in from outside and construction of renewable energy projects. All construction activities are permitted in rural areas.

In orange zone, the inter-district and Intra-district plying of buses was not permitted while taxi and cab aggregators, with 1 driver and 2 passengers only will be allowed. The inter-district movement of individuals and vehicles will be only for permitted activities.

Moreover, the government has clarified that no travel into Green Zone will be permitted without an authorised pass. Buses can operate with up to 50% seating capacity. Bus depots can operate with up to 50% capacity. However, the buses will ply only within the green zone.