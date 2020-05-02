We will be back stronger and yummier: Olive assures Mumbai patrons over old viral circular

However, the 20-year-old restaurant's Managing Director AD Singh, in an open note, has assured the fans that everything is fine and they will be back stronger and yummier.

"I shared a message when we were entering the lockdown 6 weeks ago. Not sure why, but this has been doing the rounds suddenly!" Singh wrote.

"Just to reassure everyone, we’re doing fine and will be back stronger and yummier soon," he added.

"Hope everyone is safe and well. Look forward to seeing you soon!"

Olive, the first white walled restaurant opened in November 2000, in Bombay.

20 years later, the Olive group has grown and has many branches spread across India; Olive Qutub, Olive Beach, Olive Bistro and Bar, SodaBottleOpenerWala, Guppy and the Poke Bar, Hello Guppy, The Fatty Bao, Monkey Bar, Toast & Tonic, Olive Goa, The Grammar Room, Serai, Ek Bar, The Hoppery, Olly, Giggle Water, Olive Bandra and the newest little member, Bottlenekk.