Mumbai Weather Update: City Under Yellow Alert As IMD Warns Of Heavy Rain & Thunderstorms; Check Local Train, Traffic Status Here

Mumbai weather | PTI

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday morning. After a short respite over the weekend, Mumbai was lashed by heavy rain on Monday, leading the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to place the city under a yellow alert for the coming days. With thunderstorms, lightning, and spells of heavy rainfall expected, Mumbaikars have been advised to brace for another week of wet weather.

On Tuesday, the IMD issued a yellow alert covering Mumbai and its adjoining areas, warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and intense showers. The alert signals a shift back into rain-heavy conditions for the city, which had just begun to recover from previous downpours. The department has further forecast that while scattered showers will continue midweek, another spell of heavy rainfall is likely on Friday, September 26.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rain with gusty winds 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of South Konkan -Goa.



तपशीलवार जिल्हानिहाय हवामान अंदाज व चेतावणीसाठी कृपया. https://t.co/jw7yrf8Es5 भेट घ्या. pic.twitter.com/meka6H6kIp — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) September 22, 2025

Details on Rainfall In Past 24 Hours

According to official data, the city recorded moderate rainfall in the 24 hours between 8 am on September 22 and 7 am on September 23. The island city received 46.18 mm of rainfall, while the eastern suburbs registered 27.62 mm and the western suburbs 38.79 mm. The heaviest showers were recorded between 6 am and 7 am on Tuesday, although rainfall in that period was categorised as light across all regions.

Despite the intensity of Monday’s showers, no major disruptions were reported on Tuesday morning. Subways across the city remained operational and no waterlogging-related traffic snarls were recorded. The suburban railway network, often referred to as Mumbai’s lifeline, reported only minor delays. Services on the Central and Harbour lines were behind schedule by 5 to 10 minutes, while operations on the Western line continued without incident.

Also Watch:

City Weather For Upcoming Days

Looking ahead, the IMD has outlined a mixed forecast for the city. On Wednesday, September 24, Mumbai will see generally cloudy skies with moderate rainfall, with no warnings issued. Thursday, September 25, is expected to bring similar conditions, with maximum and minimum temperatures hovering at 30 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

However, by Friday, September 26, another spell of heavy rain is likely under cloudy skies, for which the IMD has again sounded caution. The weekend, September 27 and 28, is expected to see moderate rainfall, but without any formal warning in place.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/