 Maharashtra Rains: Dharashiv MP Omraje Nimbalkar Braves Floodwaters, Joins NDRF To Rescue Family In Vadner Amid Torrential Showers | Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Rains: Dharashiv MP Omraje Nimbalkar Braves Floodwaters, Joins NDRF To Rescue Family In Vadner Amid Torrential Showers | Video

Maharashtra Rains: Dharashiv MP Omraje Nimbalkar Braves Floodwaters, Joins NDRF To Rescue Family In Vadner Amid Torrential Showers | Video

Dharashiv MP Omraje Nimbalkar personally joined an NDRF team to rescue a family trapped in floodwaters in Vadner village of Paranda taluka. Visuals of the rescue incident have surfaced on the internet, garnering praise for the Sena UBT leader. MP Nimbalkar accompanied NDRF personnel to the site and entered the floodwaters himself to ensure the family’s safe evacuation.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 09:37 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Rains: Dharashiv MP Omraje Nimbalkar Braves Floodwaters, Joins NDRF To Rescue Family In Vadner Amid Torrential Showers | Video |

Dharashiv (Maharashtra): As torrential rains continue to wreak havoc across Maharashtra, a remarkable act of courage has captured public attention. Dharashiv MP Omraje Nimbalkar personally joined an NDRF team to rescue a family trapped in floodwaters in Vadner village of Paranda taluka. Visuals of the rescue incident have surfaced on the internet, garnering praise for the Sena UBT leader.

The state has been witnessing unrelenting downpours over the past several days, with Dharashiv, Beed, Solapur, Hingoli and Jalna among the worst-hit districts. Incessant rains have led to swollen rivers, flooded villages, and significant crop damage. So far, five people have lost their lives to rain-related incidents.

Elderly Woman, Her Family Stuck Amid Floods

Amid this grim backdrop, one family’s ordeal highlighted both the severity of the floods and the urgency of rescue efforts. In Vadner, a grandmother, a two-year-old boy and two other members of the same family were stranded on the roof of their home after rising waters surrounded the structure late Sunday night. They remained marooned without food or water from 2 am, awaiting help.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Rains: Dharashiv MP Omraje Nimbalkar Braves Floodwaters, Joins NDRF To Rescue Family In Vadner Amid Torrential Showers | Video
Maharashtra Rains: Dharashiv MP Omraje Nimbalkar Braves Floodwaters, Joins NDRF To Rescue Family In Vadner Amid Torrential Showers | Video
Maharashtra Govt Plans To Send 51 Students Annually To NASA Under 'Chief Minister Vidyarthi Vigyan Vari' Scheme
Maharashtra Govt Plans To Send 51 Students Annually To NASA Under 'Chief Minister Vidyarthi Vigyan Vari' Scheme
Sensex Climbs 147.53 Points To 82,307.50, Nifty Up 48.5
Sensex Climbs 147.53 Points To 82,307.50, Nifty Up 48.5
Bengaluru Weather Update: IMD Predicts Moderate To Heavy Shower In These Regions Of Karnataka; Check Temperatures & AQI
Bengaluru Weather Update: IMD Predicts Moderate To Heavy Shower In These Regions Of Karnataka; Check Temperatures & AQI
Read Also
Maharashtra Floods: CM, Deputy CMs Oversee Rescue Operations As Rains Batter Marathwada And Western...
article-image

Nimbalkar Steps Into Floodwaters To Rescue Family

On learning of their plight, MP Nimbalkar accompanied NDRF personnel to the site and entered the floodwaters himself to ensure the family’s safe evacuation. The rescue was completed around 8 pm, after which all four members were brought to safety.

Nimbalkar later shared a video of the operation on X, writing: “I feel deeply satisfied to have saved the lives of residents of Vadner, Paranda today.” His gesture of directly stepping into the rescue has since gone viral, drawing widespread admiration.

Sena UBT Hails Praise

Shiv Sena UBT also lauded his action, stating: “The spirit of Balasaheb’s Shiv Sainik was seen in Dharashiv today. MP Omraje Nimbalkar, with the help of NDRF and villagers, ensured the safe evacuation of a grandmother, a two-year-old child, and two others stranded on a rooftop.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Rains: Dharashiv MP Omraje Nimbalkar Braves Floodwaters, Joins NDRF To Rescue Family In...

Maharashtra Rains: Dharashiv MP Omraje Nimbalkar Braves Floodwaters, Joins NDRF To Rescue Family In...

Maharashtra Govt Plans To Send 51 Students Annually To NASA Under 'Chief Minister Vidyarthi Vigyan...

Maharashtra Govt Plans To Send 51 Students Annually To NASA Under 'Chief Minister Vidyarthi Vigyan...

Mumbai Weather Update: City Under Yellow Alert As IMD Warns Of Heavy Rain & Thunderstorms; Check...

Mumbai Weather Update: City Under Yellow Alert As IMD Warns Of Heavy Rain & Thunderstorms; Check...

FPJ Dialogue: BJP's Ameet Satam Promises Corruption-Free BMC, Robust Infrastructure & Safer Mumbai...

FPJ Dialogue: BJP's Ameet Satam Promises Corruption-Free BMC, Robust Infrastructure & Safer Mumbai...

Dr Zakir Naik Denies Reports of HIV, Calls Claims ‘Rubbish’; Family Said To Be Healthy

Dr Zakir Naik Denies Reports of HIV, Calls Claims ‘Rubbish’; Family Said To Be Healthy