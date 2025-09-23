Maharashtra Rains: Dharashiv MP Omraje Nimbalkar Braves Floodwaters, Joins NDRF To Rescue Family In Vadner Amid Torrential Showers | Video |

Dharashiv (Maharashtra): As torrential rains continue to wreak havoc across Maharashtra, a remarkable act of courage has captured public attention. Dharashiv MP Omraje Nimbalkar personally joined an NDRF team to rescue a family trapped in floodwaters in Vadner village of Paranda taluka. Visuals of the rescue incident have surfaced on the internet, garnering praise for the Sena UBT leader.

The state has been witnessing unrelenting downpours over the past several days, with Dharashiv, Beed, Solapur, Hingoli and Jalna among the worst-hit districts. Incessant rains have led to swollen rivers, flooded villages, and significant crop damage. So far, five people have lost their lives to rain-related incidents.

Elderly Woman, Her Family Stuck Amid Floods

Amid this grim backdrop, one family’s ordeal highlighted both the severity of the floods and the urgency of rescue efforts. In Vadner, a grandmother, a two-year-old boy and two other members of the same family were stranded on the roof of their home after rising waters surrounded the structure late Sunday night. They remained marooned without food or water from 2 am, awaiting help.

Nimbalkar Steps Into Floodwaters To Rescue Family

On learning of their plight, MP Nimbalkar accompanied NDRF personnel to the site and entered the floodwaters himself to ensure the family’s safe evacuation. The rescue was completed around 8 pm, after which all four members were brought to safety.

Nimbalkar later shared a video of the operation on X, writing: “I feel deeply satisfied to have saved the lives of residents of Vadner, Paranda today.” His gesture of directly stepping into the rescue has since gone viral, drawing widespread admiration.

बाळासाहेबांचा शिवसैनिक हे काय रसायन आहे याची प्रचिती आज धाराशिव जिल्ह्यात दिसून आली!!



धारशिव जिल्हातील वडनेर, तालुका परंडा येथे अतिवृष्टीमुळे आलेल्या पुरात एकाच कुटुंबातील आजी, २ वर्षांचा मुलगा व दोन व्यक्ती रात्रीपासून घराच्या छतावर अडकले होते.

शिवसेना खासदार ओमराजे निंबाळकर… pic.twitter.com/VEftZcfytu — ShivSena - शिवसेना Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (@ShivSenaUBT_) September 22, 2025

Sena UBT Hails Praise

Shiv Sena UBT also lauded his action, stating: “The spirit of Balasaheb’s Shiv Sainik was seen in Dharashiv today. MP Omraje Nimbalkar, with the help of NDRF and villagers, ensured the safe evacuation of a grandmother, a two-year-old child, and two others stranded on a rooftop.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/