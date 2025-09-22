Maharashtra Floods: CM, Deputy CMs Oversee Rescue Operations As Rains Batter Marathwada And Western Districts

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde (C) & Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis (L) & Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (R) | ANI

Maharashtra has been battered by relentless rains for the past 15 days, causing widespread floods in Marathwada and parts of western Maharashtra. Several villages are inundated, standing crops have been destroyed, and normal life has been thrown out of gear. Districts such as Solapur, Dharashiv, Beed, and Jalna are among the worst hit, with heavy downpours continuing since Monday midnight.

Chief Minister Reviews Dam Safety and Coordination

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has been monitoring the situation closely, taking regular updates from district administrations. He directed the Water Resources Department to keep a strict watch on the release of water from dams and maintain coordination with district collectors. He also instructed the Maharashtra Krishna Valley Development Corporation and the Godavari Marathwada Irrigation Development Corporation to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Directs Immediate Rescue in Dharashiv

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reviewed the flood situation in Marathwada. Speaking to collectors of Beed, Dharashiv, Latur, Parbhani, and Hingoli over the phone, he instructed them to ensure the immediate rescue of stranded citizens and provide relief at the earliest. He also held discussions with the Chief Secretary and officials of the Disaster Management Department, emphasizing swift evacuation and safe shelter for flood-affected families.

In Dharashiv district’s Dhangpimpal village of Paranda taluka, citizens were trapped by floodwaters. Shinde immediately directed that an NDRF team and a helicopter be deployed to airlift the stranded villagers to safety.

Ajit Pawar Reviews Dharashiv, Assures Farmers of Support

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also reviewed the situation in Dharashiv, where heavy rains submerged Sakat village in Paranda taluka, cutting it off from surrounding areas. Twelve residents were stranded, prompting Pawar to direct Collector Kirtikiran Pujar to evacuate them with the help of NDRF teams and helicopters. Pawar stressed that district administrations, disaster management agencies, and local bodies must remain on high alert and prioritize the safety of people in flood-hit areas. He assured that the state government stands firmly with farmers and citizens affected by the rains and will provide all necessary assistance.

Rescue Operations Across Multiple Districts

Rescue operations are being carried out across several districts. In Dharashiv’s Lachi village, 12 citizens were rescued with the help of an Indian Air Force helicopter and NDRF teams. In Ahmednagar district’s Pathardi, Shevgaon, Jamkhed, and Karjat talukas, NDRF and SDRF teams were deployed to rescue stranded villagers. In Beed district, floodwaters from the Sindphana river prompted the deployment of NDRF units and municipal boats. In Solapur’s Barshi taluka, citizens stranded due to flooding of the Sina and Bhogavati rivers were rescued with boats sent by the fire brigade and NDRF. In Jalgaon district’s Pachora taluka, four villages have been flooded due to rising water levels of the Hivra river, prompting the deployment of SDRF teams.

State Issues Advisory for Citizens

The State Emergency Operations Center in Mumbai has appealed to citizens not to believe in rumors and to cooperate with administration and rescue teams. Citizens in low-lying and riverbank areas have been advised to shift to safer places. The center also assured that additional manpower and equipment will be deployed wherever necessary.