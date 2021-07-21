Bhopal: Celebration of Eid-ul-Azha begins with prayer for peace, harmony and progress

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Celebration of Eid-ul-Azha began in Bhopal with solemnity, sense of sacrifice and religious fervour on Wednesday.

Shahar Qazi Syed Mustaq Nadwi and others prayed that the world is relieved of the pandemic as soon as possible. They also prayed for peace, harmony and progress for Madhya Pradesh and the whole world.

According to government’s guidelines, only six persons were allowed to offer Nawaz at Eidgah. Therefore, people offered prayers of Eid-ul-Azha at mosques near to their homes.

As only 50 persons were allowed to offer Nawaz at a mosque, therefore most of the people preferred to offer Nawaz at their homes.

Earlier on Tuesday, Nadwi had appealed that Muslims should strictly follow corona guidelines considering the threat of possible third waves. He had also appealed to the Muslims to offer Nawaz at mosques near their homes.

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, Nadwi said that one should not forget the people who were hit by pandemics and faced losses in their business and other professions. “People who are financially sound should take care of their brothers who are severely struck by corona virus and are financially weak,” he said.

Talking to Free Press, senior journalist Arif Mirza says, “Markets are open, there is no restriction on movement and meeting people, but people should not forget to follow Covid-19 guidelines.”

Governor of Madhya Pradesh, Mangubhai Patel and Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also extended greetings of Ei-ul-Azha.