Bhopal: Eid-ul-Azha with ‘Do gaz ki doori, mask hai zaroori’ today

BHOPAL: Muslims in the city plan to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with ‘Do gaz ki doori, mask hai zaroori’. They are going to celebrate the festival in a traditional way after more than a year. Although restrictions on gatherings in mosques are still in force, the markets are open and there are no curbs on the movement of people. Most of the people will perform the sacrifice and wear new clothes but they will be offering namaaz at their homes.

Fashion designer Mumtaz Khan says that, after three Eids, they will be meeting and greeting their near and dear ones this year. The past three Eids were celebrated in the shadow of corona-induced lockdowns with restrictions on people’s movements. “We haven’t been able to buy new clothes for the past three Eids. But, this time, we’ll be wearing new clothes,” he says. He will offer namaaz at his home as there is a ban on religious gatherings. Khan says that, after more than a year, he will be visiting his in-laws’ place on Eid.