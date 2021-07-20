Bhopal: Eid-ul-Azha with ‘Do gaz ki doori, mask hai zaroori’ today

BHOPAL: Muslims in the city plan to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with ‘Do gaz ki doori, mask hai zaroori’. They are going to celebrate the festival in a traditional way after more than a year. Although restrictions on gatherings in mosques are still in force, the markets are open and there are no curbs on the movement of people. Most of the people will perform the sacrifice and wear new clothes but they will be offering namaaz at their homes.
Fashion designer Mumtaz Khan says that, after three Eids, they will be meeting and greeting their near and dear ones this year. The past three Eids were celebrated in the shadow of corona-induced lockdowns with restrictions on people’s movements. “We haven’t been able to buy new clothes for the past three Eids. But, this time, we’ll be wearing new clothes,” he says. He will offer namaaz at his home as there is a ban on religious gatherings. Khan says that, after more than a year, he will be visiting his in-laws’ place on Eid.
Architect HM Hussain says that, from a religious point of view, to sacrifice an animal and give three-fourths of the meat to the poor and save the remaining for yourself is important. “This time, we’ve bought four goats. We’ll sacrifice one of them and the remaining three we’ve given to groups of families in Sironj, Indore, and to the guards in our colony, who cannot afford to buy sacrificial goats,” he says. He adds that he decided to give away the goats instead of meat as the people are still fearful of catching infection. He says that making others happy is important and that is why they have decided to share their happiness with others. Hussain says he has invited an aalim to his home, who will lead the namaaz at his place. “We’ll be offering prayers along with our neighbours,” he says.
Registrar of the MP Homoeopathic Council Dr Ayesha Ali also says that the past three Eids were very dull. “But, this time, our minds are relaxed. Covid is on the decline and we’ll be able to visit the homes of others and also wear new clothes. “Of course, we’ll follow all the corona norms stipulated by the government,” she said.
Salim Allahwalle, a musician, says that, although there is no lockdown, the fear of Covid persists. “We’ll be celebrating the festival in a simple manner, ensuring that there’s no crowding. We’ll go to the mosque to offer namaaz, but follow all norms,” he says.
School teacher Afshan Afsar says that, after more than a year, they will be organising a family get-together on Eid. “My sisters and brothers, along with their families, will be coming to my place. One of them will come from Indore. The others live in the city,” she said. She plans to cook biryani, kebabs, kaleji and sevaiyan for the feast.
Social activist Javed Baig says they will greet others by keeping their hand on their chest and not by embracing. “Even if the government has given permission to celebrate the festival, we have to take care of ourselves and of others. So, precautions are a must,” Baig says.