Covid-19: Indore's goat market receives few customers for Eid-ul-Azha

Shakeel Qureshi, who has been in the trade for the last 25 years, told ANI that many are struggling financially due to poor business. Till last Sunday before the festival, traders were not hopeful that business will take a positive turn.

"We have been trading goats for 25 years. The situation is very bad due to Corona. It was like this last year as well. The demand from Mumbai is also very low. Even locally we have very few customers. Eid is on July 21 and this is the last Sunday. People do not have money due to lack of business," Qureshi told ANI.

According to a shopper Mohammad Aslam, goats are very expensive this year and many people are unable to buy goats as they have been facing financial issues during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The market is very expensive this year. Goats worth Rs 15,000 are being sold for a lot more and traders are not willing to bargain. Since the lockdown, people's buying capacity has reduced," he said.



President of Madhya Pradesh Sheep and Goat Traders Association Haji Nawab Qureshi told ANI that goat raisers are unable to meet the cost as they had suffered huge losses last year as well.

"Goat of Indore and Malwa is good, so people from many cities including Mumbai and Nashik come to buy goats. The price of mutton is around Rs 600 per kg right now. Due to COVID, people who used to buy about 1 kg per week only average about 250 grams now," he said.