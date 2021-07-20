FPJ Legal | 'Wholly uncalled for': Supreme Court pulls Kerala govt for relaxing COVID-19 restriction for Bakri Eid

The Supreme Court on Tuesday pulled up the Kerala government for relaxing the COVID-19 restriction of Bakri Eid in the state. The Supreme Court termed as "wholly uncalled for" the relaxations granted by the Kerala government for the Bakri Eid festival in areas having the highest COVID-19 positivity rate and warned that it will take action if the easing of curbs leads to further spread of the virus.
The apex court pulled up the state government for giving in to traders' pressure by granting relaxations ahead of Bakrid and said it disclosed a "sorry state of affairs".
The apex court said that it is shocking state of affairs that the Kerala government has given in to the demand of traders in relaxing lockdown norms, reported news agency ANI.
"Pressurehood of any manner cannot infringe upon the most precious right of Right to Life for citizens of India, if any untoward incident takes place then any public can bring it to our notice and action will be taken accordingly," the Supreme Court said.
A bench of justices R F Nariman and B R Gavai said that the citizenary of India has been laid bare to the nationwide pandemic by grant of such relaxations by the Kerala government.
The Supreme Court said that if there is any spread of the COVID-19 infection due to the lockdown relaxations by the Kerala government owing to Bakri Eid, any person can bring it to the notice of the court which will then take appropriate action.
"We direct the Kerala government to give heed to the Right to Life enshrined under Article 21 of the Constitution of India and follow our orders given in the Kanwar yatra case," the bench said.
The bench was hearing an application which raised the issue of relaxations granted by the Kerala government in view of the Bakri Eid festival.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI)
