Indore News: Prime Accused In Sex Racket Arrested After Three Years

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The main accused in a sex trafficking case, who had been absconding for the past three years, was arrested by the police, an officer said on Thursday.

Additional DCP (zone-3) Ramsanehi Mishra informed the media persons that the accused, Nasirul Mondal, a resident of North 24 Pargana district in West Bengal, was allegedly part of an inter-state gang involved in luring women and girls into prostitution under the pretext of providing them jobs. About a month ago, police arrested Nasirul’s wife, Kankali, a key member of the racket, from West Bengal.

Police claimed that Nasirul and his wife used to bring women from North 24 Pargana to Navi Mumbai, promising them domestic jobs. There, with the help of their associate Jasmine, the victims were pressured into prostitution. When one of the victims refused, Jasmine sent her to Indore, saying she would get a good-paying domestic job there.

However, once the victim reached the city, she was locked in a flat in Palasia area and forced into prostitution against her will. The victim later managed to escape and reported the incident to the police.

Based on her complaint, a case under section 370(2), 342, 109, 34 of IPC and Sections 5/6 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956. At that time, Jasmine and another accused, Amreen (a resident of Khajrana area of the city), were arrested, while Nasirul had managed to escape the dragnet.

Acting on a tip-off, Palasia police station in charge Surendra Singh Raghuvanshi and his team’s head constables Abhishek Singh Sengar, Sonu Malviya and constable Surendra managed to arrest Nasirul from near Indore Press Club.