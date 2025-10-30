 Indore News: Prime Accused In Sex Racket Arrested After Three Years
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Prime Accused In Sex Racket Arrested After Three Years

Indore News: Prime Accused In Sex Racket Arrested After Three Years

The main accused in a sex trafficking case, who had been absconding for the past three years, was arrested by the police, an officer said on Thursday

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 09:50 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Prime Accused In Sex Racket Arrested After Three Years | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The main accused in a sex trafficking case, who had been absconding for the past three years, was arrested by the police, an officer said on Thursday.

Additional DCP (zone-3) Ramsanehi Mishra informed the media persons that the accused, Nasirul Mondal, a resident of North 24 Pargana district in West Bengal, was allegedly part of an inter-state gang involved in luring women and girls into prostitution under the pretext of providing them jobs. About a month ago, police arrested Nasirul’s wife, Kankali, a key member of the racket, from West Bengal.

Police claimed that Nasirul and his wife used to bring women from North 24 Pargana to Navi Mumbai, promising them domestic jobs. There, with the help of their associate Jasmine, the victims were pressured into prostitution. When one of the victims refused, Jasmine sent her to Indore, saying she would get a good-paying domestic job there.

Read Also
MP News: Bhavantar Yojana In Soybean Fails Farmers’ Expectations In Mandsaur
article-image

However, once the victim reached the city, she was locked in a flat in Palasia area and forced into prostitution against her will. The victim later managed to escape and reported the incident to the police.

FPJ Shorts
Ajit Pawar Group Announces Panel For Maharashtra Olympic Association Election
Ajit Pawar Group Announces Panel For Maharashtra Olympic Association Election
IND W vs AUS W 2nd Semifinal: Jemimah Rodrigues Hugs Parents After Helping India Reach Women's World Cup Final
IND W vs AUS W 2nd Semifinal: Jemimah Rodrigues Hugs Parents After Helping India Reach Women's World Cup Final
Mumbai Airport Customs Recover Exotic Animals & ₹8 Crore Drugs In 2 Cases
Mumbai Airport Customs Recover Exotic Animals & ₹8 Crore Drugs In 2 Cases
'This Is The Greatest Day...': Cricketing Fraternity Celebrates Team India's Sensational 5-Wicket Victory Over Australia In ICC Women's World Cup Semifinal Match
'This Is The Greatest Day...': Cricketing Fraternity Celebrates Team India's Sensational 5-Wicket Victory Over Australia In ICC Women's World Cup Semifinal Match

Based on her complaint, a case under section 370(2), 342, 109, 34 of IPC and Sections 5/6 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956. At that time, Jasmine and another accused, Amreen (a resident of Khajrana area of the city), were arrested, while Nasirul had managed to escape the dragnet.

Acting on a tip-off, Palasia police station in charge Surendra Singh Raghuvanshi and his team’s head constables Abhishek Singh Sengar, Sonu Malviya and constable Surendra managed to arrest Nasirul from near Indore Press Club.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Unseasonal Rains Damage Paddy, Maize Worth ₹5,000 Crore In 22 Districts

MP News: Unseasonal Rains Damage Paddy, Maize Worth ₹5,000 Crore In 22 Districts

MP News: Madhya Pradesh Has Best Naxal Surrender Policy, But No Takers

MP News: Madhya Pradesh Has Best Naxal Surrender Policy, But No Takers

Indore News: Prime Accused In Sex Racket Arrested After Three Years

Indore News: Prime Accused In Sex Racket Arrested After Three Years

Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Victim’s Brother To Depose Before Shillong Court On November 10

Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Victim’s Brother To Depose Before Shillong Court On November 10

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Invites Kapil Dev To Join Politics; Inaugurates ‘Sansad Khel Mahotsav...

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Invites Kapil Dev To Join Politics; Inaugurates ‘Sansad Khel Mahotsav...