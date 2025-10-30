MP News: Bhavantar Yojana In Soybean Fails Farmers’ Expectations In Mandsaur |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The state government’s Bhavantar Yojana, launched to provide relief to farmers amid falling crop prices, turned into a major headache for cultivators in Malhargarh Agricultural Produce Market.

According to farmers, despite completing registration, they are now being burdened with excessive documentation which is preventing them from receiving their promised beneficiary amount.

According to the administration, while over 540 farmers sold soybean in various markets across the district on Wednesday, only 20 managed sales in Malhargarh due to procedural obstacles.

Farmers alleged the government’s conditions such as fixing 12 quintals per hectare with a 30% loss estimate are unrealistic, as actual production has dropped to around four quintals, sold for just Rs 3,500 – Rs 3,800.

Block Congress president Anil Sharma accused the government of misleading farmers, claiming that Bhavantar Yojana benefits traders instead. He said that many farmers lack tractors, insurance or proper documentation as a result of which they are forced to wait long hours for online verification.

Sharma further warned that unseasonal rains have worsened the crisis, damaging soybean, opium and wheat crops. Waterlogged fields are risking rotting of seed and re-sowing. He criticised the Agriculture Department for offering advice instead of concrete relief.