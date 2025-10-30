 MP News: Bhavantar Yojana In Soybean Fails Farmers’ Expectations In Mandsaur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Bhavantar Yojana In Soybean Fails Farmers’ Expectations In Mandsaur

MP News: Bhavantar Yojana In Soybean Fails Farmers’ Expectations In Mandsaur

The state government’s Bhavantar Yojana, launched to provide relief to farmers amid falling crop prices, turned into a major headache for cultivators in Malhargarh Agricultural Produce Market

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 07:05 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Bhavantar Yojana In Soybean Fails Farmers’ Expectations In Mandsaur |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The state government’s Bhavantar Yojana, launched to provide relief to farmers amid falling crop prices, turned into a major headache for cultivators in Malhargarh Agricultural Produce Market.

According to farmers, despite completing registration, they are now being burdened with excessive documentation which is preventing them from receiving their promised beneficiary amount.

According to the administration, while over 540 farmers sold soybean in various markets across the district on Wednesday, only 20 managed sales in Malhargarh due to procedural obstacles.

Read Also
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Transfers ₹300 Crore Scholarship To 52 Lakh Students 3 Months Prior; Says...
article-image

Farmers alleged the government’s conditions such as fixing 12 quintals per hectare with a 30% loss estimate are unrealistic, as actual production has dropped to around four quintals, sold for just Rs 3,500 – Rs 3,800.

FPJ Shorts
IND W Vs AUS W, ICC Women's WC Semifinal 2025: Did Alyssa Healy 'Dropped The World Cup' After Spilling Simple Catch Of Jemimah Rodrigues? Check Video
IND W Vs AUS W, ICC Women's WC Semifinal 2025: Did Alyssa Healy 'Dropped The World Cup' After Spilling Simple Catch Of Jemimah Rodrigues? Check Video
PMC Holds Meeting To Strengthen Use Of Marathi Across Panvel City
PMC Holds Meeting To Strengthen Use Of Marathi Across Panvel City
Mumbai News: 19 Chembur Students To Represent India At Asian Gymnastics Championship
Mumbai News: 19 Chembur Students To Represent India At Asian Gymnastics Championship
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: Lalbagh Senior Citizen Duped Of ₹9.7 Lakh In Digital Arrest Scam; Case Registered
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: Lalbagh Senior Citizen Duped Of ₹9.7 Lakh In Digital Arrest Scam; Case Registered

Block Congress president Anil Sharma accused the government of misleading farmers, claiming that Bhavantar Yojana benefits traders instead. He said that many farmers lack tractors, insurance or proper documentation as a result of which they are forced to wait long hours for online verification.

Sharma further warned that unseasonal rains have worsened the crisis, damaging soybean, opium and wheat crops. Waterlogged fields are risking rotting of seed and re-sowing. He criticised the Agriculture Department for offering advice instead of concrete relief.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Bhavantar Yojana In Soybean Fails Farmers’ Expectations In Mandsaur

MP News: Bhavantar Yojana In Soybean Fails Farmers’ Expectations In Mandsaur

MP News: Use Of Drones In Farm Sector Yet To Pick Up In Madhya Pradesh, Says Experts

MP News: Use Of Drones In Farm Sector Yet To Pick Up In Madhya Pradesh, Says Experts

MP News: Children Study In Unsafe Conditions In Tribal-Dominated Regions

MP News: Children Study In Unsafe Conditions In Tribal-Dominated Regions

Indore News: World Cities Day Today; From Barren Mining Pit Into A Thriving 'City Forest'

Indore News: World Cities Day Today; From Barren Mining Pit Into A Thriving 'City Forest'

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Transfers ₹300 Crore Scholarship To 52 Lakh Students 3 Months Prior; Says...

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Transfers ₹300 Crore Scholarship To 52 Lakh Students 3 Months Prior; Says...