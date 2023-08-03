Indore: Two Years On, Colleges Still Confused About NEP-2020 | Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly two years have passed since the Department of Higher Education (DHE) implemented the national education policy (NEP)-2020 in the state but the colleges are still confused over its various provisions.

This admission was made by members of the academic council of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya when they met after one year gap on Wednesday.

The members, most of whom are principals of various colleges, said that there isn’t much clarity on NEP-2020. “There are many provisions which needed clarity,” they said during the meeting.

They also said that the changes made in the new education policy have not been implemented completely. They stressed on the need for training on NEP-2020.

To this, vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain and registrar Ajay Verma offered training to principals and other staff of the colleges on NEP-2020.

The spirit of NEP is for multidisciplinary teaching and learning. But the fact remains that students studying in science colleges do not get an option of studying commerce or arts course and vice-versa. The colleges still do not know how to award credits to students on successful completion of exams.

The DAVV itself had made mistake in the first-year exam results last year. After the announcement, the university had to withdraw the results and then release revised results.

“The NEP stipulates for semester system of exams. In the state, there is annual system of exams. First, that needs to be changed,” said a senior professor of DAVV wishing anonymity.

He also stated that the state government is required to give autonomy to colleges for admitting students. “It holds centralised online counselling for admission in colleges. Centralised counselling robs students of multidisciplinary learning as they don’t get all courses as options in the centralised admission system,” he added.

