MP: CM Chouhan Holds Road Show In Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan participated in the road show during Vikas Parv at Pipliyamandi that falls under Malhargarh Assembly constituency in Mandsaur district on Wednesday afternoon.

A huge crowd gathered to accord welcome to the Chief Minister during the road show. Citizens queued up on house roofs, both sides of the road and showered petals on him.

During the road show, scores of women and girls expressed gratitude to Chouhan as they stood on both sides of the road with thanksgiving placards. They showered petals on the Chief Minister.

Minister incharge of the district and minister of industrial policy and investment promotion Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon, local MLA and state ministers Jagdish Devda, Hardeep Singh Dung, Tulsiram Silavat, Neemuch MLA Dilip Singh Parihar, district general secretary Rajesh Dixit were also present on the occasion.

JCB Squad Participates In Road Show

A squad of JCB machine participated in the road show with the banner mentioning, Bulldozer Baba. Hoardings were also put up, which read, Kaho Dil Se, Mamaji Phir Se.

The three-kilometre long road show started from Krushi Upaj Mandi and ended at College Ground after passing through different areas.

