MP: CM Chouhan Receives Rousing Welcome In Agar-Malwa, Inaugurates Irrigation Project Worth Rs 1200 Cr

MP: CM Chouhan Inaugurates Irrigation Project Worth ₹1200 Cr In Agar Malwa | Twitter

Agar Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan received a rousing welcome in Agar Malwa as he inaugurated Phase-1 of new Kundalia irrigation project worth Rs 1200 crore on Wednesday. Chouhan was greeted in the district with Jan Darshan Yatras at various places.

He also inaugurated various development works here worth crores of rupees including bhoomipujan of Rs 418 crore Garoth Micro Irrigation Project.

Addreses Ladli Behna Sammelan

CM Chouhan's Jandarshan Yatra reached Vijay Stambh via Jhanda Chowk, Anand Talkies Square, Nana Bazar Gopal Mandir, Sarkarwada Hatpura, Old Hospital Square. Later in the day, he addressed the Ladli Behna Sammelan at Police Station Ground.

Addressing the crowd, he said, “Today I am happy to inform that in Agar Malwa district, 14 projects costing more than Rs 1246 crore are inaugurated and 16 development works costing Rs 60 crore are being done. Hearty congratulations to all of you!”

