Indore: Traffic Cops Catch Youth For Stealing AICTSL’s Bicycle From BRTS

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic management police on Wednesday caught a youth for stealing and carrying a My-Bike bicycle which is provided on rent by AICTSL from near Navlakha Square. The accused was handed over to the Sanyogitaganj police station with the bicycle.

Head constable Anand and constable Ajay Tomar were deployed for the traffic management at the Navlakha Square. They spotted a youth carrying a bicycle on his shoulder and they stopped him. The accused first tried to mislead the policemen saying that he had bought the bicycle for Rs 2000 from a person. When the policemen found that the bicycle was the property of AICTSL. The accused was carrying the bicycle on his shoulder as he could not break its lock.

According to the police, the youth had stolen the bicycle on Tuesday night and had kept it in the bushes. He was taking the cycle to his place. Sanyogitaganj police would investigate the case further. The youth is being questioned for other such crimes.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)